Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.41.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

