Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 304,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

OKE stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

