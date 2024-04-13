Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 200.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

BP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $39.44 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

