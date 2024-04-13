Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,155 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $57.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $402.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

