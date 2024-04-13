Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketWise by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

MarketWise Price Performance

MKTW opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.53. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

MarketWise Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

