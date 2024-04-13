Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after acquiring an additional 827,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 814,471 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

