Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance
BATS OCTH opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42.
