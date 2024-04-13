Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTHFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS OCTH opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTHFree Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.