Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after purchasing an additional 612,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,745,000 after buying an additional 279,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Down 3.0 %

Chemours stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Read Our Latest Report on CC

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.