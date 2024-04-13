Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $293.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $183.19 and a one year high of $354.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.76 and a 200 day moving average of $276.85.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KAI

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.