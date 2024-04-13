Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,187,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,729,000 after purchasing an additional 788,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,413,315 shares of company stock valued at $962,796,259. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM opened at $56.33 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

