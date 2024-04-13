Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 484.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.65, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

