Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $71.35 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

