Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $112.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

