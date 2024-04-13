Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

