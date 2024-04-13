Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

ICE opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.