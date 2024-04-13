Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

