Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

Newmont stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

