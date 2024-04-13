Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Gartner by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.25.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $465.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

