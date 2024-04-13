Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 199.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

