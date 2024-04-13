Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 47 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atrion by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Atrion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $399.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.69. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $670.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atrion

Atrion Profile

(Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.