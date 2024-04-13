Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

