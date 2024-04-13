Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,393.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

