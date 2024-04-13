Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $198.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average is $193.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.