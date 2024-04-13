GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $147,125,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.