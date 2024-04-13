GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

