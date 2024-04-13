GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $489,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

