GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $253.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

Get Our Latest Report on ITW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.