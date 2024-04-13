GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $951,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.