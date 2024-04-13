GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

