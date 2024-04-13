GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 624.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

