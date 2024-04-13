GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

