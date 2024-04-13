GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $245.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.