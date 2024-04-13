GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,083,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -103.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XRAY. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

