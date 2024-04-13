Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $136.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

