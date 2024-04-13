First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after purchasing an additional 590,680 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 446.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

