Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $739.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

