Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

RSP opened at $161.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

