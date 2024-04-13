Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 525.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,529,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.07.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $674.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

