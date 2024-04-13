Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

