Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

