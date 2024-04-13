Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 39,169 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 164.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

DFLV opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.04.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.