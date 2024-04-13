Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 13,310 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 330.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $51.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

