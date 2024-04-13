Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $161.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

