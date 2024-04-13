Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 43,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 3,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

