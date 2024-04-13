Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.500-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Constellation Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.03. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.