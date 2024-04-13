Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.43. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.11.

NYSE:STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $221.81 and a one year high of $274.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

