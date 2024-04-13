CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 966.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

Shares of CME opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

