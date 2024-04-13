Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

NYSE:CNC opened at $70.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

