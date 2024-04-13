Avion Wealth Sells 156 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $21,362,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 8,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

