Aspiriant LLC Sells 394 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

